Report: Greenlaw undergoes successful Achilles surgery

Dre Greenlaw officially is on the road to recovery.

After tearing his Achilles in the second quarter of the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the star linebacker underwent successful surgery on Thursday to repair a full tear, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source.

#49ers star LB Dre Greenlaw had successful surgery today to repair a torn Achilles, source said. Greenlaw suffered a full tear while running from the sideline onto the field during the Super Bowl, a crushing injury. He will make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/b1gALMHVPi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024

Rapoport added that Greenlaw is expected to make a full recovery, although it remains unclear exactly how long that recovery process will take.

It typically takes NFL players anywhere from nine to 12 months to return to action after suffering a torn Achilles, although New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines for his speedy four-month recovery from a similar injury in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Greenlaw's devastating injury sent shockwaves throughout the 49ers and Chiefs' sidelines on Sunday once both teams realized how serious the injury was. Now the beloved linebacker faces a lengthy road to recovery and likely will be sidelined for the majority of the 2024 season.

