Green Bay Packers roster by the numbers: youngest player, oldest, tallest, most Pro Bowls

Wanna feel old?

The Green Bay Packers famously lost Super Bowl XXXII to the underdog Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, 1998, a crushing defeat in Wisconsin sports history.

The average Green Bay Packer on this year's team was born right about that same time.

After cutdowns and the addition of two new waiver claims, the Packers had an average age of 25.0 years, the youngest of any NFL team this season.

Who's oldest? Who's youngest? And what other nuggets can you find inside the context of this year's 53-man roster? Let's explore.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17.

Oldest players, starting with David Bakhtiari

David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, 31 years, 11 months

Preston Smith, linebacker, 30 years, 9 months

De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker, 30 years, two months

Dallin Leavitt, safety, 29 years, 0 months, three weeks

Rasul Douglas, cornerback, 29 years, 0 months, 0 weeks

The Packers' two-time All-Pro tackle arrived in 2013 and has a career 130 games under his belt. NFL rosters have an average of 3.3 players on them that are 32 years or older, so the Packers are a major outlier here. Although, there are two teams with nobody older than 30 years old.

The Bengals' oldest player is Ted Karras (age 30), but the roster has an average of 25.4 years. The Colts have two 30-year-olds on their roster in long snapper Luke Rhodes and center Ryan Kelly, but the roster average is 25.3 years.

With six players at age 32 or older, the Jets are tied with the Panthers for most in the league.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) reacts after breaking up a pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Youngest players, including a 21-year-old who turned heads in the preseason

Valentine made a name for himself in the preseason and now makes the roster as the youngest player by far. Everyone listed here was part of the Packers' 2023 draft class.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) during the third quarter of their game Monday, December 19, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-12.

Most career games for Packers players

David Bakhtiari, 130

Preston Smith, 129

Kenny Clark, 106

De'Vondre Campbell, 104

Eric Wilson, 91

Rasul Douglas, 89

Aaron Jones, 86

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Caleb Jones (72) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Tallest Green Bay Packers players

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (93) runs through positional drills during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Biggest Green Bay Packers players

Caleb Jones, offensive tackle, 370 pounds

T.J. Slaton, defensive lineman, 330 pounds

Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle, 324 pounds

Sean Rhyan, offensive guard, 321 pounds

Yosh Nijman, offensive tackle, 314 pounds

Kenny Clark, defensive lineman, 314 pounds

Luke Tenuta, offensive tackle, 314 pounds

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is surrounded by fans as he bikes with Knox Abboud, center, before the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Shortest Green Bay Packers players

Aaron Jones, running back, 5-9

Jaire Alexander, cornerback, 5-10

Dallin Leavitt, safety, 5-10

Keisean Nixon, cornerback, 5-10

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) pulls down a touchdown reception against New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade (26) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Lightest Green Bay Packers players

Jayden Reed, wide receiver, 187 pounds

Carrington Valentine, cornerback, 189 pounds

Samori Toure, wide receiver, 191 pounds

Dallin Leavitt, safety, 195 pounds

Jaire Alexander, cornerback, 196 pounds

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) has a pass knocked out of his hands by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Jackson during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Most athletic Packers at their position according to 'Relative Athletic Score' readings

Christian Watson, wide receiver, 9.96

Rashan Gary, defensive end, 9.95

Preston Smith, defensive end, 9.8

Yosh Nijman, offensive tackle, 9.8

Luke Musgrave, tight end, 9.78

RAS takes data from the NFL combine and combines it into an aggregate score that is compared to other athletes at the same position.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander runs off the field after the Packers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 26-20, on Dec. 25, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

These Packers have previously earned All-Pro recognition

David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, first team (2018, 2020) and second team (2016, 2017, 2019)

De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker, first team (2021)

Keisean Nixon, return specialist, first team (2022)

Jaire Alexander, cornerback, second team (2020, 2022)

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates a sack on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the third quarter of the divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on January 22, 2022.

These Packers have been named to Pro Bowl rosters

David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, three times

Kenny Clark, defensive line, twice

Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, twice

Jaire Alexander, cornerback, twice

Aaron Jones, running back, once

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates a tackle for a stop on third down during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

These Packers players have Super Bowl rings

Justin Hollins, linebacker. Won Super Bowl after 2021 season as member of Los Angeles Rams. Made one tackle in 23-20 win over Cincinnati.

Rasul Douglas, cornerback. Won Super Bowl after 2017 season as member of Philadelphia Eagles; played seven special-teams snaps in 41-33 win over New England.

Of note, De'Vondre Campbell had four tackles in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season for the Atlanta Falcons in 34-28 loss to New England Patriots.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry and special-teams coach Rich Bisaccia were assistants on the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay Packers roster: Oldest player, youngest, tallest, heaviest