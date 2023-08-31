Green Bay Packers roster by the numbers: youngest player, oldest, tallest, most Pro Bowls
Wanna feel old?
The Green Bay Packers famously lost Super Bowl XXXII to the underdog Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, 1998, a crushing defeat in Wisconsin sports history.
The average Green Bay Packer on this year's team was born right about that same time.
After cutdowns and the addition of two new waiver claims, the Packers had an average age of 25.0 years, the youngest of any NFL team this season.
Who's oldest? Who's youngest? And what other nuggets can you find inside the context of this year's 53-man roster? Let's explore.
Oldest players, starting with David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, 31 years, 11 months
Preston Smith, linebacker, 30 years, 9 months
De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker, 30 years, two months
Dallin Leavitt, safety, 29 years, 0 months, three weeks
Rasul Douglas, cornerback, 29 years, 0 months, 0 weeks
The Packers' two-time All-Pro tackle arrived in 2013 and has a career 130 games under his belt. NFL rosters have an average of 3.3 players on them that are 32 years or older, so the Packers are a major outlier here. Although, there are two teams with nobody older than 30 years old.
The Bengals' oldest player is Ted Karras (age 30), but the roster has an average of 25.4 years. The Colts have two 30-year-olds on their roster in long snapper Luke Rhodes and center Ryan Kelly, but the roster average is 25.3 years.
With six players at age 32 or older, the Jets are tied with the Panthers for most in the league.
Youngest players, including a 21-year-old who turned heads in the preseason
Carrington Valentine, defensive back, 21 years, 11 months (turns 22 on Sept. 9)
Lukas Van Ness, linebacker, 22 years, 2 months
Dontayvion Wicks, wide receiver, 22 years, 3 months
Colby Wooden, defenisve lineman, 22 years, 9 months
Tucker Kraft, tight end, 22 years, 10 months
Luke Musgrave, tight end, 22 years, 11 months (turns 23 on Sept. 2)
Valentine made a name for himself in the preseason and now makes the roster as the youngest player by far. Everyone listed here was part of the Packers' 2023 draft class.
Most career games for Packers players
David Bakhtiari, 130
Preston Smith, 129
Kenny Clark, 106
De'Vondre Campbell, 104
Eric Wilson, 91
Rasul Douglas, 89
Aaron Jones, 86
Tallest Green Bay Packers players
Caleb Jones, offensive tackle, 6-9
Luke Tenuta, offensive tackle, 6-8
Yosh Nijman, offensive tackle, 6-7
Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle, 6-6
Luke Musgrave, tight end, 6-6
Biggest Green Bay Packers players
Caleb Jones, offensive tackle, 370 pounds
T.J. Slaton, defensive lineman, 330 pounds
Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle, 324 pounds
Sean Rhyan, offensive guard, 321 pounds
Yosh Nijman, offensive tackle, 314 pounds
Kenny Clark, defensive lineman, 314 pounds
Luke Tenuta, offensive tackle, 314 pounds
Shortest Green Bay Packers players
Aaron Jones, running back, 5-9
Jaire Alexander, cornerback, 5-10
Dallin Leavitt, safety, 5-10
Keisean Nixon, cornerback, 5-10
Lightest Green Bay Packers players
Jayden Reed, wide receiver, 187 pounds
Carrington Valentine, cornerback, 189 pounds
Samori Toure, wide receiver, 191 pounds
Dallin Leavitt, safety, 195 pounds
Jaire Alexander, cornerback, 196 pounds
Most athletic Packers at their position according to 'Relative Athletic Score' readings
Christian Watson, wide receiver, 9.96
Rashan Gary, defensive end, 9.95
Preston Smith, defensive end, 9.8
Yosh Nijman, offensive tackle, 9.8
Luke Musgrave, tight end, 9.78
RAS takes data from the NFL combine and combines it into an aggregate score that is compared to other athletes at the same position.
These Packers have previously earned All-Pro recognition
David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, first team (2018, 2020) and second team (2016, 2017, 2019)
De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker, first team (2021)
Keisean Nixon, return specialist, first team (2022)
Jaire Alexander, cornerback, second team (2020, 2022)
These Packers have been named to Pro Bowl rosters
David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle, three times
Kenny Clark, defensive line, twice
Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, twice
Jaire Alexander, cornerback, twice
Aaron Jones, running back, once
These Packers players have Super Bowl rings
Justin Hollins, linebacker. Won Super Bowl after 2021 season as member of Los Angeles Rams. Made one tackle in 23-20 win over Cincinnati.
Rasul Douglas, cornerback. Won Super Bowl after 2017 season as member of Philadelphia Eagles; played seven special-teams snaps in 41-33 win over New England.
Of note, De'Vondre Campbell had four tackles in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season for the Atlanta Falcons in 34-28 loss to New England Patriots.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry and special-teams coach Rich Bisaccia were assistants on the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay Packers roster: Oldest player, youngest, tallest, heaviest