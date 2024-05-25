Green Bay Packers’ best sleeper pick: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State

The Packers had a desperate need to re-install a culture of danger in their safety group after a disappointing 2023 season, and they went after it. They gave former Giants star Xavier McKinney a four year, $67 million contract with $23 million guaranteed, they selected Georgia do-it-all safety Javon Bullard in the second round, and they then took Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo with the 169th overall pick in the fifth round. When you go from no safeties who can be deployed all over the field to three? Yeah, that’s pretty good.

Oladapo was primarily a deep-third and split safety defender for the Beavers last season, but he also excelled in short areas, especially in the red zone, where he came up with multiple denials against opposing offenses. Overall, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound Oladapo allowed 21 catches on 36 targets for 212 yards, 58 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 61.3. And he’s already got it together regarding one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive trends — speed motion from one side of the field to the other.

The @packers did a ton this offseason to reclaim their identity at safety. Xavier McKinney in free agency, Javon Bullard in the second round, and Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo in the fifth. You want a guy who can carry speed motion receivers in today's NFL. pic.twitter.com/sIIZGjrpx4 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

