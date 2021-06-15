Green Bay Packers’ 5 best players under 25 years old

The Green Bay Packers placed just one player – All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander – on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 25 players under 25 years old entering 2021.

Keep in mind, Pro Bowlers Kenny Clark and Elgton Jenkins all turned 25 in the last year, eliminating them from consideration on the list.

Still, Alexander isn’t the only talented young player on the Packers’ roster.

Here’s a breakdown of the Packers’ five best players under the age of 25 entering the 2021 season:

Honorable mention

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

DL Kingsley Keke (24 years old): His rapidly improving ability to be an interior disruptor could be very valuable for new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. QB Jordan Love (22): He is dripping in talent, but no one really knows if he can play. Yet. LB Kamal Martin (22): There were real flashes of playmaking ability as a rookie, but can he become more consistent as a bigger part of the linebacker puzzle in Year 2? CB Eric Stokes (22): The Packers' first-round pick in 2021 might feature prominently on this list by this time next year. OL Jon Runyan Jr. (23): He handled his business as a backup during his rookie season and should compete for a starting job to open 2021. WR Amari Rodgers (21): Don't be surprised if he's an impactful player for a really good offense as a rookie. LB Krys Barnes (23): He ended up being LB1 late in the season despite being an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. TE Josiah Deguara (24): While still recovering from an ACL injury, he could be the ideal player to handle the versatile and important H-back role for Matt LaFleur. C Josh Myers (22): He'll get a chance to start at center as a rookie.

5. RB A.J. Dillon

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 23 The sample size was small for Dillon as a rookie, but he was impressive as a runner nonetheless. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon broke 17 tackles, produced five runs of 10 or more yards and averaged a little over 3.5 yards per carry after contact. Much of his production came during a 124-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans during a snowy December win at Lambeau Field. In 2021, he'll be featured as the complementary running back alongside Aaron Jones. And expect more production in the passing game – the Packers are confident he's a capable receiver out of the backfield. Dillon could approach 150 total touches in Year 2.

4. CB Chandon Sullivan

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Age: 24 The Packers' slot cornerback in 2020 is the early favorite to handle the position once again in 2021. Sullivan was terrific as a reserve in 2019 but endured some ups and down as a full-time player last season, culminating in a forgettable performance in the NFC title game. He's still a capable player in coverage. On the field for over 800 coverage snaps the last two seasons, Sullivan allowed only two touchdown passes while intercepting two other passes and giving up an overall passer rating under 85.0. He needs to improve in his third season in Green Bay, but the Packers could do a lot worse in a No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback.

3. OLB Rashan Gary

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 23 The 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft came on as a pass-rushing force late in his second season. In fact, Gary ended up as the Packers' most efficiently disruptive pass-rusher in 2020. He is big and athletic with a motor that always runs hot, and his developmental arc suggests another jump as a pass-rusher is coming in Year 3, especially with more opportunities headed his way. Don't be surprised if Gary ends up becoming a Cameron Jordan-like player at some point during his rookie contract. The Packers think he will be a "big-time player" for a long time.

2. S Darnell Savage

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Age: 23 How well-regarded is Savage, the Packers' second of two first-round picks in 2019? Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire ranked Savage as the No. 3 overall safety in the NFL and the No. 10 slot defender entering 2021. A two-year starter, Savage is one of the fastest safeties in the league and versatile in valuable ways, and he was terrific down the stretch last season, suggesting – like Gary – that another jump is coming. Can defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray get even more out of Savage in Year 3? He could really become a force if his speed and playmaking abilities are utilized all over the field.

1. CB Jaire Alexander

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24 The No. 1 spot on this list was a no-brainer. Alexander, who doesn't turn 25 until February of next year, sits in the elite tier of NFL cornerbacks after three seasons. He was a second-team All-Pro and the highest-graded overall cornerback at PFF last season. Week after week, he matched up against No. 1 receivers and held them in check, the mark of a true shutdown corner. His two interceptions of Tom Brady in the NFC title game gave the Packers a chance to complete the comeback. Expect more turnovers – Alexander has just four career regular-season interceptions – if teams ever start attacking him more. While somewhat limited in size, his confidence, athleticism, football intelligence and competitiveness create the profile of a complete cornerback that will be a top player in the league for years to come.

