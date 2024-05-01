Green Bay Packers 2024 third-round pick: RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers selected running back MarShawn Lloyd in the third round (No. 88 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 5-9

Weight: 220

Age: 23

From: Wilmington, DE

College profile

Breakdown: Compact, well-built back with the burst, speed and balance through contact to create explosive plays. Big-play hunter on every run, creating boom or bust potential. Broke 47 tackles and averaged 7.1 yards per carry on only 116 carries last season. Caught 34 passes during collegiate career and showed ability to win 1-on-1 at the Senior Bowl. 23-year-old prospect but had only 291 carries. Led South Carolina in rushing in 2022 and USC in rushing in 2023. Scored 20 touchdowns on only 258 touches over final two seasons. Fumbled eight times (three in 2023), but Packers don’t think it’s an unfixable problem. Small hands. Likely to compete with A.J. Dillon for touches and snaps as the No. 2 running back behind Josh Jacobs right away.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A one-year starter at USC, Lloyd was the top back on the depth chart in head coach Lincoln Riley’s RPO, spread (multiple-run) scheme. After three years at South Carolina, he transferred to the Trojans and had a productive 2023 season (led the team in rushing in 11 of 12 regular-season games), finishing as one of only five FBS running backs to average more than 7.0 yards per carry. With his vision and dynamic cutting skills, Lloyd is a shifty runner with the short-area explosion and lateral agility to leave defenders diving at air (20.87 percent of his carries resulted in a 10-plus-yard gain). He frequently springs free because of the creativity he shows with the ball in his hands, although he relies too much on his east-west options and needs to be more consistent finishing runs. Overall, Lloyd doesn’t have the profile of a high-volume back, but he can spark an NFL offense with his mix of patience, burst and promise as a pass catcher. His tape gives me flashbacks of a thicker version of Duke Johnson when he was coming out of Miami.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Lloyd’s flashes on tape could lead a team to envision a more expansive role for him in its offense, but based on his play, he feels more like a good complementary option with big-play potential. Frankly, some of his South Carolina tape from 2022 felt more exciting than his 2023 USC film, despite the higher yardage-per-carry mark in 2023. While he ran with improved patience and set up blockers more diligently in ’23, he ran with a greater sense of urgency the year prior and proved he could create explosive plays without as much help from his offensive line. Lloyd runs with slightly below-average vision but has the juice to play the role of “chunk-play slasher” and dangerous open-field pass catcher. Lloyd is a low-mileage prospect, and the scope of his role will obviously depend on scheme fit.”

They said it: “He’s a 220-pound man. He’s packed in a tighter frame but like his ability to make people miss, he’s got a little juice to him and, again, he’s 220 pounds, he breaks tackles. We think his best football’s ahead of him…He’s got serious speed. He’s very elusive, he’s got great balance, so he’s a little bit different than some of the backs that we have in our depth chart right now.” — general manager Brian Gutekunst

New uniform

RAS card

Highlights

