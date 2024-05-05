Green Bay Packers 2024 seventh-round pick: CB Kalen King

The Green Bay Packers selected cornerback Kalen King in the seventh round (No. 255 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Age: 21

From: Detroit, MI

Breakdown: Considered a potential first-round pick after a dominant 2022 season in which he produced 21 passes defensed (led Big Ten, third in NCAA) and three picks, but he regressed in 2023 and didn’t test well pre-draft. Two-time All-Big Ten, and an All-American in 2022. Played snaps as a true freshman. The Packers will attempt to get him back on track as a rookie. The 21-year-old will face veteran competition for a roster spot at cornerback.

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter, King was an outside cornerback in former Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s split-coverage scheme. He put himself on the NFL radar with a standout 2022 season (No. 3 in the FBS with 21 passes defended) and looked like a future first-round pick. However, cornerback is a volatile position, and King’s 2023 tape exemplified that. He managed just two passes defended in his final college season (although, h e saw fewer targets) and struggled against the top opponents on his schedule, most notably in a tough matchup again Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Growing up with a twin who shared the same passion for football meant King had a lifelong competitor, which helped develop his tenacity and toughness. Though he is a springy athlete, his twitch can be negated by below-average long speed and underdeveloped route anticipation versus savvy receivers. Overall, King is a fluid athlete with the aggressive play personality desired for the position, but his inconsistent tackling, coverage spacing and feel for when to take chances will continue to result in volatility in his game. He is viewed as a possible safety candidate by several NFL teams.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “King’s 2022 performance was significantly better than what he put on tape in 2023, but it might not be enough to sway some evaluators. King was consistently rocked out of position by route breaks over the first two levels and didn’t find the ball frequently enough with his back to the passer on deep shots. He doesn’t have the fluidity to just mirror and match routes, so he’ll need to get back to playing more physically from press to slow down route momentum. King is more than capable of tilting 50/50 balls in his favor when he’s in position, but finding positioning in man or zone coverages as a pro could be very challenging.”

They said it: “I felt like it put a chip on my shoulder, a permanent chip on my shoulder that I gotta keep there. I felt like the Packers are going to get one of the most competitive guys in the country, a tough corner, physical corner who’s going to give 100% effort around the field at all times and make as many plays as I possibly can by doing it at 100%.” — Kalen King

