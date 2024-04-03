Advertisement

Will Green Bay bolster offensive line in the NFL Draft? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by contributor and host of The Athletic Football Show Nate Tice examine some early-round options at the tackle position for the Green Bay Packers. . Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.