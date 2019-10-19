Gree-Tour of Guangxi 2019, stage three – full results and standings: Pascal Ackermann claims 12th win of the season in Nanning

Pascal Ackermann celebrates victory on stage three - Velo

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) outsprinted main rival Matteo Trentin in Nanning to take victory on stage three at the Tour of Guangxi.

The German rider, who finished second on stage two on Friday, secured his first victory of the tour to extend his lead in the overall individual leader, best sprinter and best young rider classification.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aleksandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium after the sprint finish.

Ackermann triumphed by a bike length on the run-in to the line after attacks on the final climb had reduced the peloton to a group of 49 riders.

The Gree-Tour of Guangxi continues on Sunday with the 161.5km stage from Nanning to Nongla and concludes next Tuesday with the final day of racing in this year's WorldTour.