'We have a great opportunity to make a great season' - Alonso

Xabi Alonso says he and his players had controlled celebrations after winning their first Bundesliga title on Sunday and are now ready to face West Ham.

In response to David Moyes hoping they had been consuming "a few of those big German beers," Alonso said: "A few but not too many!

"We had some control in order to get ready for the game. It was a moment to enjoy but now it is about what is coming and that is West Ham.

"When you come to England you know the supporters will push the team on. It will be an electrifying atmosphere, so it will have all the ingredients for a special night."

Unbeaten in all competitions this season, Bayer Leverkusen remain on course for a remarkable Treble in Alonso's first full season in charge, with the German Cup and Europa League still in their sights.

"From Tuesday our focus and our mind has been on the game," added Alonso. "Now is the time as we have a great opportunity to make a great season. So far it has been very good but it can get even better."