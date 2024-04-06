Grant Williams responds to Mike Gorman’s take on him being a bad locker guy

It took a lot of people by surprise to hear longtime Boston Celtics broadcaster Mike Gorman saying that former Celtics backup forward Grant Williams was a bad locker room guy in Boston — and perhaps with the Dallas Mavericks as well. The Charlotte native was dealt from the Mavs to the Charlotte Hornets, prompting the discussion that led to the comments from Gorman on a podcast appearance earlier this year.

Since then, Williams has publicly responded a few times to Gorman’s characterization (as did former teammate Jayson Tatum), sharing his feelings about Gorman’s disparaging comments about him, most recently when Boston played Charlotte.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at Williams’ response and the wider context it came from on a recent episode. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire