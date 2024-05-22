Grandmother-granddaughter duo hope to inspire others to participate in Meck Mile

The countdown to Charlotte’s newest road race is on.

The Meck Mile is this weekend at Memorial Stadium and will be live on Channel 9. People of every age and every skill are welcomed, from the youngest runners to the veterans.

Meck Mile offers race experience for runners of all levels

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown sat down with a grandmother-granddaughter duo who hopes to inspire others to get moving on Saturday.

