Grand National winner Corach Rambler retired

Corach Rambler with jockey Derek Fox on their way to to winning the Grand National in 2023 [Getty Images]

Corach Rambler, winner of the 2023 Grand National, has been retired.

The 10-year-old finished third in this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup and was among the favourites to win at Aintree again, but unseated his rider at the first fence.

A two-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival, his final run came at Punchestown last month, where he pulled up.

Trainer Lucinda Russell said the decision to retire the 10-year-old was "laced with sadness" but was "also a joyous one".

She added: "Corach Rambler will always be a special horse for us, we owe him so much.

"More than anything we want him to go out at the top, in excellent physical condition and able to hopefully enjoy a long and happy retirement."

Corach Rambler won seven of his 18 races and brought in more than £750,000 in prize money.

Russell lauded the horse's ability to "beat equine millionaires" despite only costing £17,000, which she said "gave hope to any owner and trainer that they can compete no matter what their budget".

"He will forever be remembered for his Grand National victory but it should not be forgotten that he had an excellent record at Cheltenham.

"To some our decision will be a surprise. Corach is only 10, he could have raced on. But we feel we have a great responsibility with a horse with his public following to do the best thing for him."