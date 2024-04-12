Grand National 2024: Latenightpass part of the family for Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews

Such is the increased Irish influence on racing in the UK, it is one of the big talking points of this weekend's Grand National that, of the 34 runners in this year's race, only five are English trained.

One from Sussex. Nassalam for Gary Moore. One from Dorset. Eldorado Allen for Joe Tizzard. And three from the Midlands.

Two are from the recognised bigger, more successful yards. Chambard for Herefordshire-based Venetia Williams and Galia Des Liteaux for 'champion trainers title'-chasing Dan Skelton, in Warwickshire.

The lesser known of the three trainers is also from Warwickshire, Tom Ellis - and he and his amateur jockey wife Gina Andrews are the ones with the fairytale story in Latenightpass.

"For us to be taking on the likes of Gordon Elliott or Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton is a little bit bonkers," Ellis told BBC Sport. "Like a Sunday League player running out to play for a Premier League side in a cup final."

His mum bred Latenightpass, he trains the horse at his stables in Warwickshire, Gina rides him - and together this husband and wife team have a genuine contender in this quietly fancied 33-1 shot.

Latenightpass - 'part of the family'

"We bred him," said Gina. "He's part of the family now. He's a really special horse."

A horse, after all, that already has Liverpool form.

Three years in a row now he has been over the Aintree fences for one lap of the National course in the annual amateur Foxhunters Open Hunters' Chase with Gina on his back - and three times he has been in the first four home.

Second in 2021, fourth in 2023 - and the highlight in between when they won in 2022.

Now this time it is the real deal, two laps round for what will be Gina's first National ride. An upgrade from two miles five furlongs to four and a quarter miles.

They know the horse can jump. And at Aintree too. But can it 'get the trip'?

"I couldn't have a better horse for it," said Gina, now just 20 away from her long-time target of 500 career wins.

"I've already been round there three times with him. It wouldn't be normal if you didn't get nervous but I'm really looking forward to it."

Other than it being twice the distance, and the horse having been allocated a lower weight of 10st 10lb, the other big difference is that, for the first time, the horse will be running in trainer Tom's own name.

Ellis trains mostly point-to-point horses. Very well too. He has been the country's most successful point-to-point trainer for the past five seasons, saddling over 300 winners.

Previously when he has wanted to go up a grade and run a horse like Latenightpass under National Hunt rules, they ran under the name of his old mate and Warwickshire neighbour Skelton.

The family and friendship connections are strong. Gina's sister Bridget Andrews is the currently expectant wife of Harry Skelton, Dan's younger brother, the 2021 champion jockey and son of former Olympic gold medal winning showjumper Nick Skelton.

Lots to look forward to in their world, clearly. But, to have a runner in the Grand National, the most famous race in the world, is something else - and Ellis has taken out a full trainer's licence to finally run the horse in his own name.

"It's all done under the same rules and regulations," he told BBC Midlands Today. "This is just our first step into the professional world.

"I've been best mates with Dan since the age of 11. At 16 I got my first two pointers and we rode them out together. We joined the Cheltenham young members' club, went to every meeting, and both rode round there in a hunter chase. And, when I first I floated this idea and asked his advice he gave it to me, the good and the bad.

"Now, seeing just how much media interest there has been really brings it home how big a deal it is.

"I'll never get another chance to train a horse for the National who's owned and bred by my mum and will be ridden by my wife."

In Skelton's hands, Latenightpass finished first and second in two runs over Cheltenham's cross-country course this season, followed by his most recent run - a distant fifth in a three-mile Grade 2 novice hurdle at Haydock on 17 February.

"The quirky nature of the cross-country course and the National fences suit him when they might not suit all horses," said Ellis. "The horse has never stopped surprising us and giving his all.

"We recognise the challenge he faces. But the big difference has been taking weight off his back. He's been carrying 12 stone in races all his life.

"He's a small horse but he's got a light frame and he's a brilliant jumper.

"And there's no point in giving Gina instructions as she wouldn't listen anyway," he grins. "She's the boss."

Tom Ellis and Gina Andrews were talking to BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett