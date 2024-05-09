Graham Potter does not plan to become Ajax manager

Potter is also a potential successor to Gareth Southgate as England manager - PA Wire/Adam Davy

Graham Potter is unlikely to take up the chance to become the next Ajax manager as he waits for the right job to return to coaching.

Sources say that Ajax’s pursuit of Potter is not necessarily dead but there is currently little chance of him accepting an offer from the Dutch club.

That may change if the political situation at Ajax improves or is resolved, but both parties believe that, for now at least, the situation has run its course.

Telegraph Sport reported that Ajax had attempted to steal a march on some of Europe’s biggest clubs – including Manchester United – by pursuing their interest in Potter.

But Potter has told Ajax that their project is not the right one for him at this, with Feyenoord, AC Milan and Porto among those clubs also to have shown an interest in him.

Potter has been out of work for more than a year after being sacked by Chelsea and is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League and in Europe, as well as being on a list of possible successors to England manager Gareth Southgate.

United would be expected to place Potter high on a shortlist of candidates to replace Erik ten Hag if they sack the Dutchman after the FA Cup final.

Milan’s admiration of Potter dates back to Chelsea’s performances against the Italians in last season’s Champions League, while Porto are understood to appreciate his work.

Potter’s time at Chelsea is now viewed far more positively outside the club than in the immediate aftermath of his departure from Stamford Bridge, given the difficulties his successor Mauricio Pochettino has faced.

The former Brighton manager was in charge of a Champions League last-16 victory over this season’s finalists Borussia Dortmund and was sacked before the club played Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. Chelsea were unbeaten in the group stages under him, which included two comfortable successes over Milan.

Were he to still be out of work at the end of the European Championships, then Potter could come into the Football’s Association’s thinking to succeed Southgate if they are forced to make a change.

Southgate is expected to leave his post if England do not win the Euros and, like Potter, is thought to be a potential leading candidate for the United job.

