Graduating Student at Harrison Butker's Speech Speaks Out, Says She Booed but He Got 'Standing Ovation'

Susannah Leisegang was in the room during the NFL player's May 11 speech, and said it was "horrible"

A female graduate who was in the audience during Harrison Butker’s commencement address at Benedictine College says “a lot of the men” were “excited” by the NFL kicker’s controversial comments, while many of the women listening were taken aback.

In a post on TikTok, Susannah Leisegang shared her thoughts about the player’s polarizing May 11 speech that took aim at the LGBTQ+ community, working women, abortion rights and more.

“Yeah, it was f---ing horrible,” Leisegang said. “Some of us did boo. Me and my roommate definitely did.”

But she adds, “There was a standing ovation from everyone in the room except from me, my roommate and about 10-15 other women.”

While the new grad did allow that her alma mater is a "Catholic and conservative college,” she said the reaction among the men present was “horrible.”

“A lot of the men were like, 'f--- yeah,' ” she said. “They were excited but it was horrible. Most of the women were looking back and forth like what the f--- is going on?”

Leisegang took further issue with Butker’s seeming lack of preparation.

“Like did he just come here to speak about politics and his views on women? That’s all you got for graduation commencement speech?” she said. “You kidding?”

During his speech, the Georgia native opined on various “diabolical lies told to women,” and offered his take on abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, as well as President Joe Biden. He also said Pride Month represented "deadly sins."

On Wednesday, the NFL disavowed Butker's comments, saying in part in a statement to PEOPLE that his "views are not those of the NFL as an organization."

Butker also separately addressed the men and the women in the audience, advising males to “be unapologetic in your masculinity" and to "fight against the cultural emasculation of men,” while offering women other advice.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.

For Leisegang — an aspiring graphic designer — Butker’s comments did not sit well.

“It definitely made graduation feel a little less special,” she said.

The new grad added: “I’m excited for what my career brings me and, no, I’m not a f---ing homemaker.”

