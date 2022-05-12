Grading the Ravens’ signing of RB Mike Davis

The Baltimore Ravens made an addition to their running back room in the signing of former Atlanta Falcon Mike Davis. The veteran has seen his fair share of experiences across his seven-year NFL career, and now will compete for a roster spot with plenty of other talented players at his position.

Davis has spent time with five NFL teams, and has accumulated 550 carries for 2,034 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He is also a good receiving threat out of the backfield, catching 169 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns.

The veteran now enters a running back room that also includes J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill, Nate McCreary and Ricky Person. It’s not a guarantee that Davis will make Baltimore’s final 53-man roster, but in the event that Dobbins or Edwards needs extra time to recover from their torn ACL injuries, Davis could step in and contribute.

Davis is a hard runner that can stay up after first contact and continue to gain yardage while also having good hands to catch passes. While he admittedly struggled a bit in Atlanta during the 2021 season to the tune of 3.6 yards per carry, he still has shown that he can be a productive player at the professional level.

All in all, Davis is a low-risk, high-reward signing for a Ravens team that clearly doesn’t want to get burned by a lack of running back depth in 2022 after what happened to them in 2021. Regardless of if he makes the team or not, the move to sign the veteran was one that won’t impact the team much if it doesn’t work out, but could pay big dividends if he is extremely productive

Grade: B