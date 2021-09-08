Grading the Ravens’ signing of RB Le’Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad on Tuesday evening. It was a move that surprised some, but many were expecting Baltimore to add a running back in the wake of the season-ending injuries to both J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill.

Bell was one of the most proven options still available on the free agent market. In his seven seasons of playing at the NFL level since being drafted in 2013 (he sat out 2018 due to a contract dispute), the veteran has put up 6,453 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns go to along with 3,259 receiving yards and eight more scores. He is an all-around player who could provide a spark to the Ravens’ offense.

When looking at which running backs are available in free agency at the beginning of September, Baltimore was never going to get a player that was on the level of Dobbins. However, they didn’t need that type of player. They needed someone who could fill a role, and Bell can do just that. He can catch passes out of the backfield, pass block, and can provide a bit of solid running as well.

Bell is not the player he once was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he enjoyed his best years to date. He struggled mightily in two years with the New York Jets from 2019-2020, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. New York parted ways with Bell midway through the 2020 season, and he latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he fared a tiny bit better, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He also can come with a few off-field issues, but if there’s any place that can work with Bell to get the most out of him on and off of the field, it’s with the Ravens.

The veteran lands in a great situation in Baltimore, even though for now it’s on their practice squad. He will get a chance to prove that he deserves a permanent spot on the active roster, and will be able to learn the Ravens’ system at least a little bit before being thrust into game action. He also will be making $14,000 per week while on the practice squad, so if the move doesn’t work out for any reason, Baltimore can cut ties with minimal financial loss.

Overall, the signing of Bell was a very solid move for the Ravens. He won’t be asked to do too much, which at this stage of his career is a good thing for the veteran. Baltimore wasn’t finding a current All-Pro running back talent on the free agent market this close to the regular season, but they could have done much worse than adding a former All-Pro to the mix. If Bell proves to be a fit for the organization both on and off the field, this move has the potential to pay massive dividends for both parties.

Grade: B+