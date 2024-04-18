Grading the player fits from the 2024 WNBA Draft
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman reflect on the 2024 WNBA Draft, evaluating how college stars like Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese will fit in on their new teams.
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman reflect on the 2024 WNBA Draft, evaluating how college stars like Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese will fit in on their new teams.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
The venue will provide a bigger capacity than their current 4,200-seat home.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
It’s finally official. Caitlin Clark is a member of the Indiana Fever.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore is one of five players reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
An NFC GM suggested that as much as there is lacking star power at the top, there could be as many as “12 to 15” running backs drafted from the top of the second round to the end of the fourth.
We all know who the superstars are. So here are the players who can work in the margins to provide a postseason edge.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.