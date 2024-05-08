Grade for Titans signing WR Tyler Boyd

The Tennessee Titans made a late offseason splash on Tuesday afternoon, with the team reportedly inking veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd to a one-year pact.

The deal is worth up to $4.5 million, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and while guarantees have yet to be revealed, the deal figures to be a bargain for Tennessee.

Boyd, the owner of 513 career receptions, will shore up Tennessee’s slot position with a more reliable option than the Titans had on their roster.

What grade does this move deserve? Let’s break it down.

I wrote about Boyd being a potential target for the Titans last week because the connection here was obvious. Boyd spent the previous five seasons playing under Titans head coach Brian Callahan and saw great success.

Over those five years, Boyd racked up 4,144 yards and 21 touchdowns and proved to be a reliable security blanket for quarterbacks such as Andy Dalton and Joe Burrow.

In his most recent season of work, Boyd recorded 667 yards on 67 catches, adding two scores. He would’ve been the second-most productive receiver on the Titans last year after DeAndre Hopkins.

Boyd projects to be the Titans’ No. 3 receiver behind Calvin Ridley and the aforementioned Hopkins, and this move adds to the excellent job the Titans have done surrounding Will Levis with proven veteran talent this offseason.

Overall, this was an excellent signing by Ran Carthon and Co. Tennessee had a need in the slot and addressed it. The $4.5 million dollar deal has serious bargain potential.

Grade: A-

