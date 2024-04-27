Grade for Titans’ pick of T’Vondre Sweat in 2024 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans have selected T’Vondre Sweat, a defensive tackle out of Texas, with the 38th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Sweat brings a unique skillset to the Titans’ defensive line. Weighing in at 366 pounds, Sweat is a tree stump in the run game. Due to his sheer mass, the Texas native withstands double teams as good as anybody.

Sweat’s contributions in stopping the run earned him a 100th percentile run stop grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 2023 unanimous All-American is a surprisingly effective pass-rusher for a man his size. Sweat utilizes quick hands and a multitude of moves to collapse the pocket. He will never be a Jeffery Simmons caliber pass-rusher, but should prove to be an effective secondary rusher at the next level.

Sweat doesn’t come without his concerns, both on-and-off the field.

On the field: Sweat didn’t truly break out until his fifth college season. Additionally, conditioning and longevity is naturally a concern at nearly 370 pounds.

Off the field: Sweat was arrested on a DWI charge earlier this month, and this was after previously documented partying concerns.

Overall, T’Vondre Sweat is a good player and an archetype the Titans needed, but certainly has his drawbacks. The 22-year-old ranked 73rd on the consensus big board, so selecting him at 38 appears to be a bit rich.

Overall grade: C

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire