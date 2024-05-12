Gotterup wins maiden PGA Tour title at Myrtle Beach

Chris Gotterup salutes the crowd on his way to victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday (Raj Mehta)

Chris Gotterup clinched the first US PGA Tour win of his career at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday, shooting a four-under-par 67 to seal victory by six shots.

The 24-year-old American overcame a rocky start which saw back-to-back bogeys on his first two holes to finish on 22 under, six ahead of Alistair Docherty, who carded a seven-under-par 64, and Davis Thompson.

Gotterup led by four shots after Saturday's third round but saw that advantage wobble with his bogey-bogey start at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

He bounced back with a birdie on the third, followed by an eagle three on the par-five fourth, and added another birdie on the fifth.

Four more birdies on the back nine helped the world number 284 complete a deserved win in the tournament, which was held opposite the PGA Tour's signature-level elite event at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Gotterup said he had never been flustered despite his bumpy opening two holes.

"To bounce back the way I did, it's just kind of how I roll," Gotterup said.

"If I'm going to make a bogey, I'm going to get my head screwed back on straight, at least attempt to, and then bounce back."

Gotterup's maiden victory was made all the more special by the presence of his mother, Kate, in the gallery as the US marked Mother's Day.

"I saved my ass because I ordered some flowers and they didn't come," Gotterup said. "So at least I gave her something today."

