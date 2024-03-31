"I got a balloon course for my birthday - now I make thousands selling inflatables"

A creative mum is making a fortune out of inflation - by selling her amazing life-size balloon models. Layla Glen, 45, started making balloon animals for children's birthday parties when she worked at McDonald's as a teenager. She lost interest in the skill but took the hobby up again when husband David, 47, surprised her with an online £50 balloon course for her 40th birthday. The mum-of-three became so good, she started making balloon models for her friends which they posted on social media.