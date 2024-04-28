Gossip: Begovic on Celtic's goalkeeper shortlist

[BBC]

QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is on Celtic's shortlist of options to replace Joe Hart this summer, but the 36-year-old is open to signing a new contract with the Championship club. (TalkSport)

Celtic want to sign a goalkeeper with better distribution than retiring Joe Hart this summer as they eye a move for Brondby 27-year-old Patrick Pentz along with PSV Eindhoven and Southampton. (Football Insider)

Paulo Bernardo could have the option of moving to Mexico this summer if Celtic decide against triggering a £6m fee with Benfica for the on-loan midfielder, with former coach Renato Paiva hoping to be reunited with the 22-year-old at Toluca. (Abola via The National On Sunday)

QPR are keen to sign Bosun Lawal, while Derby County and Portsmouth are also interested, after the 20-year-old Celtic midfielder impressed on loan to Fleetwood Town. However, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will give the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international the chance to impress in pre-season training. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

