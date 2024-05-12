Gorilla’s historic season came to an end in the Regional Championship

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State softball team battled their way through the losers bracket of the Central Regionals. The Gorillas defeated Oklahoma Baptist 4-2 on Friday afternoon to find themselves in the Regional Championship against the four-seeded Augustana Vikings on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, Pitt State’s historic season was cut short with a 9-2 loss to Augustana.

The Vikings struck first with two runs in the opening inning. But, Pitt State responded by putting on the board a fielder’s choice that allowed Hannah Burnett to score.

Then, in the second inning, a Burnett sacrifice fly scored Sophia Driver for the tying run at 2-2.

The game pretty much stayed that way until the fourth inning when the Gorillas gave up five runs from Augustana. The Vikings took a 7-2 lead and never looked back. They were able to add two more runs in the seventh inning to go up 9-2.

Augustana moves on to Super Regionals.

Meanwhile, Pitt State finished the 2024 season with a 53-8 record. Most wins in program history.

