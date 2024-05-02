Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament registration now open; event returns June 21

May 1—BEMIDJI — Registration is now open for the 47th annual Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament.

The event will tee off at the Bemidji Town and Country Club on June 21. All Beaver Athletic supporters are invited to participate, as all proceeds support scholarships for BSU student-athletes through the Beaver Pride Fund and an endowment created in the name of the late Gordy Skaar.

A longtime Bemidji State Athletics supporter, Gordy Skaar founded the Skaar-Pabst Golf Tournament in 1977 to raise funds for Bemidji State University athletic scholarships. To date, the Gordy Skaar Memorial Golf Tournament has raised over $900,000 in support of Beaver Athletics.

This year's scramble format tournament features five-person teams with shotgun starts at 7:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The registration fee of $150 per person or $600 per team includes golf, two carts per team, tee prizes, brats on the course and a walleye dinner after your round.

Please note that registration is online only, and no on-site registration will be available.

Register today by visiting

www.bsualumni.org/gordyskaar.