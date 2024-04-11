Gordon ‘Red’ Batty, long-time Packers equipment manager, is retiring

Gordon “Red” Batty, who has spent the last 30 seasons as the equipment manager for the Green Bay Packers, is retiring from the position, the team announced on Thursday.

Batty was the equipment manager in Green Bay from 1994 to 2024. His 43-year NFL career included a 13-year stint with the Houston Oilers (1981-93), and he also spent seven years with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

According to the Packers, Batty worked over 700 games at the NFL level. He won two Grey Cups in the CFL (1974, 1977) and two Super Bowls (1996, 2010).

The Packers assistant equipment managers are Tom Bakken and Bryan Nehring. Tim Odea and Chris Kuehn are assistants under Bakken and Nehring. It’s unclear who will be replacing Batty for the 2024 season.

