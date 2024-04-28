Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford signs with Dallas Cowboys

Former Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was not selected in the final rounds of the NFL draft on Saturday, but the St. Cloud native signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL media.

“I’ll never forget this feeling,” Spann-Ford posted on X after news broke about his destination. “Right back to work.”

Former U defensive tackle Kyler Baugh also went undrafted but signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to KSTP-TV.

Spann-Ford, who attended the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine, and Baugh were considered possible late-round picks. Safety Tyler Nubin was the U’s only draft pick this season, going to the New York Giants in the second round with the 47th overall pick on Friday night.

The Gophers had six other players from the 2023 team participate at its Pro Day in March: receivers Chris Autman-Bell and Corey Crooms, running back Sean Tyler, cornerback Tre’Von Jones, defensive end Chris Collins and long snapper Brady Weeks.

