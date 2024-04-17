Gophers men’s basketball nabs big rebounder in transfer forward Frank Mitchell

The Gophers men’s basketball team netted a big rebounder in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday.

Canisius forward Frank Mitchell committed to Minnesota after visiting the U campus early this week.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior was fourth in Division I last season with 11.6 rebounds per game. The second-team all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honoree from Toronto averaged 12.1 points across 31 games.

The Gophers are in need of multiple post players, primarily with the outgoing transfer of rising junior center Pharrel Payne. Minnesota has at least four open scholarships this spring.

Against high-major competition last season, Mitchell had 12 points and nine rebounds in games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Head coach Ben Johnson previously said he looked at rebounding numbers translating for other incoming transfers.

Mitchell didn’t start competitive basketball until age 18 and played the 2021-22 season at Humber College in Toronto. He practiced with Canisius during the 2022-23 season but sat out due to transfer rules, according to his team bio.

