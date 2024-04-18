Gophers men’s basketball lands big-man transfer Mitchell from Canisius

Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell adds a physical presence to the frontcourt for Gophers coach Ben Johnson with his commitment Wednesday.

The 6-8, 240-pound Mitchell committed after his official visit with the Gophers men's basketball team Monday. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second-team performer has one season of eligibility remaining.

Mitchell averaged 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds, the latter of which ranked fourth nationally this past season. Mitchell had 15 double-doubles and 12 games with at least 14 rebounds for the Golden Griffins in the 2023-24 season.

In his last regular-season game, Mitchell had 13 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocks in an overtime win vs. Manhattan. He also had 12 points and 21 rebounds in a loss against Rider in January.

Sign up for our Gophers Update newsletter

Mitchell sat out the 2022-23 season after transferring from Humber College in Toronto. He averaged 14.5 points and 18 rebounds as a freshman during Humber's Canadian College Athletic Association national championship season in 2021-22.

The Gophers landed Mitchell in hopes of helping to fill the void left by starting sophomore big man Pharrel Payne, who entered the transfer portal. Mitchell bolsters a frontcourt that returns the U's leading scorer and rebounder, Dawson Garcia; senior Parker Fox; and redshirt freshman Kadyn Betts.