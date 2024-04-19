Gophers gain transfer commitment of Jaxon Howard, top-rated recruit in Minnesota in 2023 class

The Gophers football program landed a big transfer commitment in former LSU defensive end Jaxon Howard on Friday.

Howard entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, Minnesota offered a scholarship and the 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher pledged to the U, he confirmed on X.

Coming out of Robbinsdale Cooper High School, Howard was the top-rated recruiting in the state of Minnesota in the 2023 class.

He initially picked LSU and had two tackles across five games for the SEC program, but was able to keep his redshirt. He has four years of eligibility remaining for the U.

Howard was recruited by Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, who is showing an increasing ability to bring in players.

Howard can be paired with U defensive end Jah Johner to haunt opposing quarterbacks next season. Johner led the Gophers in pressures last season.

