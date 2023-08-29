Gophers football vs. Nebraska: Keys to game, how to watch, who has edge

NEBRASKA vs. MINNESOTA

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM

Weather: 80 degrees, partly sunny, 12 mph north wind

Betting spread: Minnesota, -7

Records: Season opener for both teams. P.J. Fleck is 5-1 against Nebraska, including 1-0 versus Mike Riley (2017) and 4-1 with Scott Frost (2018-22). Matt Rhule did not play against Minnesota during his stints at Temple and Baylor.

History: Frost’s demise came with a brutal 5-22 record in one-score games; the U’s three wins in the last three years each came by seven-point margins.

Key matchup: Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims vs. Gophers linebackers. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Georgia Tech transfer has dual-threat capabilities with 1,152 rushing yards and 4,464 passing yards across three seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference. All-Big Ten-caliber LB Cody Lindenberg and Co. will need be strong tacklers to limit big plays from Sims.

Who has the edge?

Gophers offense vs. Nebraska defense: New QB Athan Kaliakmanis’ first career comeback win came in Lincoln, Neb., last November. Stepping in for injured Tanner Morgan after halftime, he threw for 137 yards and added 27 on the ground and helped erase a 10-0 deficit in a 20-13 victory. … Huskers’ new defensive coordinator Tony White brings his 3-3-5 alignment from Syracuse. Its pre-snap movement to varying fronts is used to confuse offenses. New Gophers cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe worked under White with the Orange and will have shared any nuggets he can to help the U’s offense. The U also has experience against that scheme from the Pinstripe Bowl last December. … The Gophers have three new offensive linemen and a new tailbacks; the Cornhuskers welcome back two of their top three tacklers. LB Luke Reimer led them with 86 tackles in 2022. No. 2 tackler Myles Farmer entered NCAA transfer portal in August. … Western Michigan transfer RB Sean Tyler is expected to get first chance to lead the remade backfield. He had 2,830 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns for the Mid-American Conference school. … Sixth-year TE Brevyn Spann-Ford is an All-American candidate. At 6-foot-7, he needs to be a leading target, especially in the red zone. Spann-Ford is No. 145 on Pro Football Focus’ Top 150 NFL draft list. … WR Daniel Jackson was the U’s No. 1 wideout in 2022 and has plenty of options around him this fall. EDGE: Gophers

Gophers defense vs. Nebraska offense: With Georgia Tech last season, Sims was graded much higher in the run game vs. pass game. PFF had him at 52.0 passing and 74.3 running. Given Sims’ skills, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi might not bring many blitzes, opting to better keep Sims in front of them. … Rhule and new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield want a power-running attack and will use a fullback and multiple tight end formations toward that aim. … RB Anthony Grant might be listed third on Huskers’ depth chart, but he led team with 915 yards and six touchdowns a year ago. He had 115 yards against Minnesota. … Nebraska ranks 15th in nation with 120 combined offensive line starts, and RT Bryce Benhart of Lakeville enters his fourth season as a starter. Meanwhile, the U likes its size and depth along the D-line and plan to rotate up to nine players. DE is the U’s deepest position, with Jah Joyner, Jalen Logan-Redding and Danny Striggow expected to put more pressure and sacks on the QB. … Virginia transfer WR Billy Kemp IV brings 192 receptions and over 50 games experience to Nebraska. He will be in the slot, against Minnesota’s new nickel backs. Projected starting WR Zavier Betts left the program earlier this month. … Safety Tyler Nubin is No. 37 on the PFF’s NFL draft list and is poised for a big senior season. EDGE: Gophers

Special teams: The Gophers have a new placekicker with the big leg of Dragan Kesich, stepping in for reliable Matthew Trickett. Nebraska returns Timmy Bleekrode, but freshman Tristan Alvano might have beat him out. Gophers KR Quentin Redding had two big returns last season. Nebraska KR Emmett Johnson hails from Minneapolis. Kemp will handle punt returns for Nebraska. EDGE: Gophers

Prediction: For the Gophers, it’s the first of four Big Ten West games against new head coaches in 2023. Fleck will show his program is further along, but it will be yet another one-score game. Gophers, 26-21

Related Articles