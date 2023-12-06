Goodell: NFL will become "very global" with more international games over next 5-10 years

The NFL played three games in England and two in Germany this season. But if five games a year outside the United States seems like a lot, Roger Goodell says just wait.

Goodell believes the NFL can become a global league, with U.S.-based franchises playing all over the world.

"I am convinced that this game is going to be a global sport," Goodell said, via the Associated Press. "We could've sold over our two games in Germany 4.5 million tickets. They sold out in minutes. And it's literally the same with the U.K. I think you're going to see a very global NFL, not necessarily with franchises, but maybe like have one playing games on a global basis. And I see that happening in the next five to 10 years."

The NFL remains invested in England and Germany, also plans to return to Mexico, and may soon play games in Brazil and Spain.

"We're really excited about that," Goodell said. "I don't see that as much as expanding the number of franchises as I do expanding the opportunity for people to really just enjoy the game."

Some American fans aren't thrilled about that expanded opportunity for games overseas, which means more teams giving up home games. But the NFL, which is so popular in the United States that there may not be any more room for growth, is clearly thinking big internationally.