In a good spot health wise, Detroit Lions to release Bruce Irvin from practice squad

The Detroit Lions have more healthy bodies than open roster spots entering the last game of the regular season, and that's left them with some difficult decisions ahead of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Lions made one of those tough choices, cutting veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin from the practice squad.

Detroit Lions linebacker Bruce Irvin warms up before the Denver Broncos game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Irvin had played in three games since signing with the Lions in mid-November. He had a sack in his Lions debut Dec. 3 against the New Orleans Saints and did not record a tackle in limited snaps in games against the Denver Broncos and last week at the Dallas Cowboys.

Irvin, 36, was out of practice squad elevations, meaning the Lions would have had to sign him to their 53-man roster for him to play again this season.

"@Lions - as a 12 year vet, thank you for the opportunity to be apart of your team- however I’m looking forward to what’s next," Irvin wrote on the social media site X.

The Lions currently have two open roster spots, but they plan to activate defensive tackle Alim McNeill and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from injured reserve this week. McNeill has been out since spraining his MCL against the Saints, while Gardner-Johnson has not played since tearing his pectoral muscle in a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Edge rusher James Houston also is due back soon from a fractured fibula. Houston returned to practice last week but is not expected to play Sunday against the Vikings.

The team also released interior defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs earlier this week after an up-and-down season.

The Lions (11-5) rank 24th in the NFL in sack percentage this season and have one edge rusher with more than two sacks (Aidan Hutchinson, 9.5).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bruce Irvin parting ways with Lions: 'Looking forward to what's next'