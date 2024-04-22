‘Good Morning Football’ Returns To NFL Network To Cover Draft Following End Of NYC Era
Good Morning Football is making a brief return to the NFL Network to cover the NFL Draft this week.
The network announced that the morning show will air on Thursday (April 25), Friday (April 26), and Saturday (April 27) at 7 a.m. ET.
Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, Jane Slater and Tom Pelissero will co-host the specials.
The return of GMFB coincides with the dates of the NFL Draft, which is taking place in Detroit, Michigan, and will be simulcasted on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. ET.
🚨GMFB Returns🚨@gmfb returns THIS week w/ editions Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7a ET on @nflnetwork!@SlaterNFL @JasonMcCourty @PSchrags @KyleBrandt @TomPelissero
— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 22, 2024
GMFB ended its NYC era on March 29 with a touching tribute by Brandt on the show’s last day as production moves to the West Coast. Brandt acknowledged viewers’ concerns over the change and assured fans he would continue to be part of the show.
“I know you have questions because I’ve seen them. Why is this happening? Who’s going to LA? Why would you take something that you got so right and change it?” Brandt said on the March 29th broadcast. “Some of those answers, I don’t know. Some of them are not mine to give. And candidly, I have a lot of questions myself. Here’s what I know. I personally will be intensely involved in Good Morning Football moving forward. And I want to spend the rest of my career with the NFL. And Good Morning Football is not ending. It is expanding. And it’s exciting because it’s a bigger show. It’s more show.”
The future of Brandt, Jason McCourty and Peter Schrager on GMFB remains uncertain. Before the start of her maternity leave, Jamie Erdahl revealed she would be making the trek to LA and would continue to host the show from there when the show returned in the summer.
