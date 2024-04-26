Gonzaga grad Olu Fashanu selected in NFL draft first round by Jets

DETROIT, MI (DC News Now) — Penn State offensive tackle and Gonzaga College High School alum Olu Fashanu has been selected 11th overall in the NFL draft by the New York Jets.

Fashanu was projected to be one of the first offensive tackles selected in this year’s draft.

In his final year at Penn State, Fashanu started all 12 regular season games, and didn’t give up a single sack on his way to a first-team AP all-American selection.

