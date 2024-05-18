Golf roundup: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks take the top spots at RTR

May 17—TYLER — Dawson-Boyd swept the field at the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Invitational Friday at Tyler Golf Club.

The Blackjack girls claimed three of the top five scores on the way to a team score of 347. The D-B boys claimed first with a 317, beating Luverne by 10 strokes.

In the girls' meet, the Blackjacks' Lindsey Lund took medalist honors with a 75. She beat teammate Alyssa Swedzinski and Marshall's Dayton Webskowski, who tied for second with 82s. D-B's Kylar Hjelmeland was fifth with a 92.

Drew Hjelmeland was the Blackjack boys' top golfer. He finished second with a 72. Teammate Evan Mork was tied for third with Lac qui Parle Valley's Carson Besonen at 77. Luverne's Henry Hartquist was the medalist with a three-under par 68.

The Lac qui Parle Valley girls sit in 20th place after Day 1 of the Tri-State Preview at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. The meet features teams from all three classes and takes place at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, the site of the Class AAA state tournament.

The Eagles shot a 373. Kaitlyn Kittelson led the team with an 86, putting her in a tie for 43rd.

Maple Grove leads after Day 1 with 299. Detroit Lakes is second with 317, followed by Minnetonka with 322. Benilde-St. Margaret's Alyssa Raghuveer led after Day 1 with a 71.