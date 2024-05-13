Golf Channel podcast: Most faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?

Golf Channel podcast: Most faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?

Rory McIlroy won Sunday and won the last time the PGA was contested at Valhalla. Scottie Scheffler has won four of his last five starts, including the Masters. Brooks Koepka won in his most recent LIV start and is the defending PGA champ. So, who do you have the most faith in at the season's second major?

In this edition, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner answer that question. They also dive into McIlroy’s fourth Wells Fargo win, what happened to Xander Schauffele over the weekend, and Rex offers a crazy hot take about Anthony Kim.