Draymond Green threatens to take Charles Barkley’s job: He’s ‘not smart enough, not qualified’

Draymond Green issued a very clear warning to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley on Friday.

If the TNT analyst doesn’t stop criticizing him and the Golden State Warriors, Green is more than ready to steal his job.

“Barkley should stop before I go take his job, though,” Green said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Because I can do that well, too. He already didn’t make enough money playing, so he needs that job. He should stop talking to me. I’d like to — [I have] a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job.”

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too...He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Barkley, like many others in the basketball world, has criticized the Warriors plenty this season. Golden State currently boasts a league-worst 14-49 record after dealing with a multitude of injuries, including Klay Thompson’s ACL injury and Steph Curry’s broken hand. On the heels of a stretch in which the team reached the NBA Finals five straight times, it’s easy to understand why many are critical.

Barkley, though, has often directed his criticism at Green. He frequently makes fun of him for his “triple-singles,” how he describes Green’s small stat lines, and even suggested last week that Green was ejected against the Los Angeles Lakers on purpose because he “just don’t want to play.”

Green has averaged eight points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 43 games this season, his eighth in the league.

“If he keeps talking, I’ll take it soon,” Green said, via Slater. “Sooner than he thinks. Still, he probably should be quiet. He also can’t talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings, can’t sit at this table.”

While he knows why he and the team are being criticized this season, Green doesn’t care.

“I don't give a damn about what no fans think [or] who they put the blame on,” Green said, via ESPN. “A lot of people can’t even talk to me about basketball. They’re not smart enough.”

Draymond Green threatened to take Charles Barkley's job on Friday after his repeated criticism of the Warriors forward. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

