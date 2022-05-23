giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

What's on today's menu?

So, what does the stage look like?

Stage 16 profile - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A queen stage across the Alps, with over 5,000m vertical altitude gain. The stage begins in Valsabbia, going up, and takes in a long climb (nearly 30km) leading to the 2,000m Goletto di Cadino (below).

Goletto di Cadino - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

The route drops into the Val Camonica (with a few level crossings along the way) and goes up again, reaching Edolo. The route then tackles the Passo del Mortirolo (below) coming from Monno. Three kilometres before the summit, the road narrows and the gradients rise.

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

A technical descent follows, leading to Grosio on narrow road (quite steep at points). After a flat stretch, the route goes up again, heading for Teglio (on narrowed roadway, with gradients even exceeding 15% at points – see below), and then descends rapidly towards Tresenda, before the closing ascent up the Valico di Santa Cristina.

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

The road, wide and well-paved in the first part (with two short tunnels along the way), narrows as soon as it switches towards the summit. The route winds its way in hairpins through the woods, with sharp gradients, dropping sharply and rapidly into the finish.

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

The descent from the Valico di Santa Cristina to the ‑1,500m marker is highly technical, on narrow road and with sharp gradients. In the closing stretch (below), the route rises steadily at around 3% all the way to the finish (on Tarmac).

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results

Catch up: Highlights from Sunday's stage

Saturday's stage was always going to be a tough act to follow, and though interesting enough, there was very little to get too excited about from a general classification perspective. I am sure, though, that stage winner Giulio Ciccone and his Trek-Sefagfedo team, who the previous day lost the maglia rosa with it slipping off the shoulders of Juan Pedro López and into the arms of Richard Carapaz, found little reason for complaint. Indeed, after suffering a fairly miserable period off the bike, Ciccone ​was back to his brilliant climbing best and put on a superb display as he soloed away to his first stage win at the Giro d'Italia since 2019. Watch the highlights . . .

Story continues

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia, the 202-kilometre run from Salò to Aprica.

Following Monday's rest day, the third and final week of the Giro gets under way later today with a brutal mountain test that features 5,250 metres in vertical elevation gain. While the general classification appears evenly poised at the top of the standings, this last week include no fewer than four mountain stages, along with the final day time trial in Verona. Hopefully the next few days will provide some exciting stages and engaging battles for the various jerseys up for grabs. But what do the standings currently look like?

Richard Carapaz - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be be dressed in the maglia rosa – the leader's pink jersey – for the second consecutive day having taken top spot in the general classification in Saturday's barnstormer of a stage, won by Simon Yates (BikeExhange-Jayco).

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will again wear the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as overall leader in the points classification, a competition the Frenchman won in 2020.

Having already won a stage, Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) climbed to the top of the standings in the mountains classification after taking maximum points at the summit of the first of the three climbs on Sunday. As a result, the Dutchman will wear the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, during today's stage.

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) will wear the maglia bianca, the white jersey, for the 12th successive day, but only the second by right as overall leader in the youth classification – the Portuguese previously wore it on behalf of Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo).

06:55 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia, the 202-kilometre run from Salò to Aprica.

Following Monday's rest day, the third and final week of the Giro gets under way later today with a brutal mountain test that features 5,250 metres in vertical elevation gain. While the general classification appears evenly poised at the top of the standings, this last week include no fewer than four mountain stages, along with the final day time trial in Verona. Hopefully the next few days will provide some exciting stages and engaging battles for the various jerseys up for grabs. But what do the standings currently look like?

Richard Carapaz - giro ditalia 2022 live stage 16 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will be be dressed in the maglia rosa – the leader's pink jersey – for the second consecutive day having taken top spot in the general classification in Saturday's barnstormer of a stage, won by Simon Yates (BikeExhange-Jayco).

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) will again wear the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as overall leader in the points classification, a competition the Frenchman won in 2020.

Having already won a stage, Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) climbed to the top of the standings in the mountains classification after taking maximum points at the summit of the first of the three climbs on Sunday. As a result, the Dutchman will wear the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, during today's stage.

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) will wear the maglia bianca, the white jersey, for the 12th successive day, but only the second by right as overall leader in the youth classification – the Portuguese previously wore it on behalf of Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo).