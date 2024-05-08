Girls golf: Ottumwa fourth at Iowa Alliance tournament

May 8—DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team wrapped up its final two regular-season 18-hole tournaments of the season this week.

After finishing 11th on Monday at the Waukee Invitational, posted a score of 432 at Beaver Creek Golf Course, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament on Tuesday at the Bright Grandview Golf Course in Des Moines. Ottumwa made an eight-stroke improvement over 24 hours, finishing with a score of 424 producing the second-best score among all Iowa Alliance south division teams.

Bradlie McWilliams led the Bulldogs in the conference tournament, finishing 12th overall with a round of 97 earning second-team all-conference honors. McWilliams played a solid round, including an early par on the back nine as part of an opening 49 before finishing with a team-best front-nine score of 48.

After leading Ottumwa on Monday with a score of 99, Makayla Brown finished 14th overall in the conference tournament for Ottumwa finishing a round of 100 including a birdie on the 10th hole. Olivia Tippie added a round of 113 for the Bulldogs, finishing 26th in the conference, while Reese Bradford added a 114 to place 29th.

Rounding out the scoring in the conference tournament for Ottumwa was Peyton Callas with a round of 123. Madison Novak added a round of 131 on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season on Monday with a nine-hole home dual at the Ottumwa Golf and Country Club against Oskaloosa. Ottumwa opens the postseason in the Class 4A, Region 5 tournament at Geneva Golf and Country Club in Muscatine next Wednesday.