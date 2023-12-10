Girls basketball: Pelish shines in little sister's debut as Lourdes dominates JFK Catholic

This was tantamount to a championship-winning shot. From the perspective of a parent, at least.

Because when Simone Pelish raced up court in transition and flipped a shovel pass inside to Sofia Pelish for a layup, Adam Pelish was overcome with emotion. For all that he has witnessed his daughters accomplish, this was a first, and one that instantly created a cherished memory.

"I really wanted her to score, so that was such a cool moment for us," Simone said of her little sister, a sophomore who made her varsity debut Saturday. "My dad cries whenever she has a first."

Lourdes' Sofi Pelish, center, shoots during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

Sofi's first points, fittingly, were assisted by Simone with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, much to the delight of the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes High School. And, to the activation of their dad's tear ducts.

"It was awesome," girls basketball coach Al Viani said. "I had three of my daughters on the team together at one point, and when they'd pass to each other and score, that's really exciting for a parent."

Under construction: Marlboro, building toward title contention, tops rival Highland

Welcome back: Sweeney's return could help John Jay become contenders

Bienvenido a Miami: Lourdes' Simone Pelish commits to the University of Miami

This was icing on a decadent cake, the moment framed by the game having already been in hand.

Simone Pelish had 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Warriors in a 65-38 win over Kennedy Catholic to open the season.

Lourdes' Kayla Johannesen drives up court during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

Lourdes shook off a sluggish start and dominated the second half, pulling away with a 19-4 third quarter.

"We've been working together throughout the summer and fall, so we've improved individually and our chemistry is better," said Kayla Johannesen, a SUNY Plattsburgh commit. "We expect to be better, and it's great to have a first game like this and show out in the second half."

Bianka Velovic added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Johannesen excelled defensively and had nine points and three steals. Lila Lovgren scored seven points.

Lourdes' Simone Pelish, right, shoots during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

The Warriors did this despite being without standout Jackie Kozakiewicz, who is sidelined with a foot injury. As encouraging for them as the victory itself was the performance of their supporting cast. Lourdes reached the Class AA final last winter in its inaugural season in Section 9 and graduated only one senior, so the standards still are high.

Velovic now steps into the lineup and the center did well in her first start. The 6-foot-1 sophomore anchored the post and was a physical presence on both ends, rebounding aggressively and finishing through contact.

"It gives me a lot of confidence going forward," she said. "You always want to start off strong, and doing well against a good team definitely sets a tone."

Lourdes' Bianka Velovic, center right, shoots during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

The Warriors took the lead for good at the end of the first quarter, going up 15-14 when Johannesen rebounded a missed free throw and dished to Velovic for a layup at the buzzer.

The teams at first seemed evenly matched, exchanging the lead six times early, but Simone Pelish scored 10 in the second quarter and helped send Lourdes to half with a 32-26 lead. The Gaels were stifled in the third quarter and Lourdes' defense forced several turnovers, including two shot clock violations.

"It took a little while to get our feet under us, but we warmed up," Viani said. "It was good to see the kids play how they're capable of."

Kennedy's Cali Arigale drives by a Lourdes defender during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

Claire Wagner hit two 3-pointers in the fourth, and Molly Dwyer showed grit, fighting for loose balls.

Kennedy's Madison Carlo scored eight of her 10 points in the first, but was slowed by Johannesen who limited her space and did well contesting jumpers. Cali Arigale added eight points and Madi Lopez had six for the Gaels (1-2).

"Once we got in our groove, we played great," said Simone Pelish, a University of Miami commit who is approaching 2,000 career points. "I like our potential and I'm excited for this year."

Loudes' Simone Pelish, left, passes the ball during the girls basketball game at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie, NY on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Loudes defeated Kennedy 65-38. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

During an 80-second sequence in the third, Pelish fed Velovic for a layup, blocked a shot, hit a three in transition and a mid-range jumper after a rebound. Lovgren's steal and fast-break layup extended the lead to 60-35 with 1:56 remaining.

The addition of a sixth class forced a realignment that included Lourdes being moved up to the new Class AAA. They likely will be contenders there, too, along with Kingston and defending Class AA champion Monroe-Woodbury.

"Getting to a section final was great, but it hurts a lot to lose in that game," Velovic said of her team surging through the bracket as a fifth seed before falling to Monroe-Woodbury last winter. "The motivation level is high. We know we need get back there and win it, so having a great season is a must."

Maybe, perhaps, with a few more milestone moments along the way.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Girls basketball: Pelish, Johannesen star as Lourdes tops JFK Catholic