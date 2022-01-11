Gimmie Him: Mario Addison would give Patriots edge-rushing boost

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in what should be an entertaining Wild Card weekend game. As we have done throughout the regular season, we’ve always had fun imagining what other teams on opposing sidelines would fit the Patriots best. Bills defensive end Mario Addison would be the pick for this week’s “Gimmie Him.”

He has 29 total tackles and seven sacks in 17 games this season. In addition, Addison has forced two fumbles. Once a member of the Carolina Panthers, Addison has proved his worth with the Buffalo Bills. He is coming off a monster game on Sunday against the New York Jets, one that saw him record four total tackles and two sacks. It was just a reminder of how big of a game-changer he can be.

He started out the season strong against the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording a sack in that game as well. Addison also went through a stretch where he recorded two sacks in two games. October 31 against the Miami Dolphins and November 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars were two games in which was able to accomplish that feat.

Addison is no stranger to making tackles, but he thrives in the role of pass-rusher. It’s not that the Patriots lack pass-rushers. Linebacker Matthew Judon has been one of the game’s best this season. Having Addison come off the edge would be just another way that the Patriots defense could force pressure on opposing quarterbacks. To be clear, Judon has done a very good job done himself. This would just be another angle that New England could attack the opposition.

In what is becoming an offensive-minded league, defense is needed now more than ever. Addison would give New England another layer to counter some of the good young quarterbacks in the AFC.

