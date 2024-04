TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes softball team beat Rusk in the first two games of their 4A Region 3 Bi-District playoffs series to advance to the area round.

Gilmer beat Rusk 7-4 in game one and 9-5 in game two to move on to the area round where they’ll face Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

