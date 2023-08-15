Giants’ Wink Martindale ‘comfortable’ starting two rookies at cornerback

The New York Giants are going through a revamp of sorts in their back seven on defense. The linebacking crew is coming together but the secondary is still a work in progress.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told reporters the lineup coming out of training camp may not look at all what the team had expected it would heading into camp.

Martindale is not averse to starting two rookies — Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III — at the outside cornerback spots and shifting veteran corner Adoree’ Jackson into the slot if he feels that makes for the best combination.

“Right now those are our three best corners,” Martindale said.

Everyone knows what Jackson brings to the table and expectations were high for Banks as a first-round draft pick, but it’s Hawkins who has surprised. Early on, he looks like a sixth-round gem and Martindale would be perfectly content if both started to open the season.

“I knew the player that Deonte was but I just didn’t know the level where Tre was at. He’s stepped up to every challenge that we’ve given and he’s playing well right now,” Martindale said.

Ultimately, there’s no reason for any Pepto-Bismol.

“You’re going to play the best guys,” Martindale said. “There’s still a lot of competition going on out there but it just so happens that they’re both playing really well right now and they deserve the reps with the ones. That’s what this league is all about (and) that’s what this organization and (Brian Daboll) and Joe (Schoen) are all about. We’re excited to see their growth.

“Every day is a new day for them … There’s something else they find out; there’s a different kind of shift (or) there’s a different kind of movement. The faster that can become natural to them, instead of thinking while they’re doing it, the faster you’ll see them make more plays. It’s fun to watch.”

Martindale also came away impressed with the respective performances of Banks and Hawkins in Week 1 of the preseason, suggesting the joint practices helped ease their nerves ahead of the game.

“When the lights came on in a real game, they both played very well. Very well. It was fun to watch,” Wink said. “I think the practices on Tuesday and Wednesday helped them with their confidence going into the game. You know, the unknown fear of, ‘what’s this going to be like when we (play) someone else?'”

Final decisions are still weeks away but don’t be surprised if the Giants do end up starting Banks and Hawkins on the outside and Jackson inside. But even then, in typical Wink fashion, they’re likely to move all over the field.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire