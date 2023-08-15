Giants’ Wink Martindale challenges Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘I think that he heard me clearly’

NEW YORK — Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale implied Tuesday that he challenged Kayvon Thibodeaux to raise his level in practice in front of the entire defense, and Thibodeaux responded.

“I expect him to be at the top of everything, and so do we,” Martindale said. “I’ve talked to him about his practice. I think that he heard me clearly.”

Martindale made the unexpected comment in response to a simple question about Thibodeaux’s training camp performance. The defensive coordinator was asked to evaluate his pass rusher’s summer, in particular last week’s joint practices in Detroit.

“I thought that in Detroit, on Tuesday and Wednesday, I think he caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles,” Martindale said. “I expect him to be at the top of everything, and so do we. I’ve talked to him about his practice. I think that he heard me clearly. I talked to him in front of the entire defense.

“So Kayvon is going to be fine, first of all,” Martindale added. “Like I said, he caused two fumbles, and he recovered two fumbles. In the two days, we had like eight takeaways against — what were the [Lions], a top-five offense last year? [That] gave us confidence in ourselves and the way we competed there.”

All in one answer, Martindale challenged Thibodeaux while simultaneously supporting him. The Giants know they need their No. 5 overall pick to elevate his game to help the team take the next step in 2023, and the defensive coordinator’s urgency reinforced that.

Martindale said he delivered his practice message to Thibodeaux during a “Keep it Real” period in the defensive meeting room. He said he does it with all of his players to ensure transparency.

He was asked if he didn’t think Thibodeaux was practicing intensely enough.

“No. I do a ‘keep it real’ with everybody on where they’re at and why they’re there, because the last thing I want as a coach is for a player to drive in this parking lot and not know where they stand, especially this time of year,” Martindale said. “Because I think that we build our relationships, we build our foundation on trust and honesty.

“I tell them what I think and where they stand, and where the competition is, where the line is,” Martindale continued. “I talk about all that. So, like I said, we had a great week in Detroit … and I’m excited to take this next step.”

Thibodeaux is expected to speak to the media on Wednesday. It will be interesting to hear how he responds.

Last week in Detroit, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman posted a noteworthy observation about the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick, compared to Thibodeaux.

“Aidan Hutchinson was (unblockable and) will have double-digit sacks,” Spielman wrote. “Thibodeaux just blended in. Not near the effort Hutchinson practices with.”

The next day, Spielman noted that “the Giants looked better,” the “defense was feisty” and “Thibodeaux made a great play stripping [Amon-Ra] St. Brown [and] then recover[ed] the fumble.”

Thibodeaux has said all the right things this preseason about being unsatisfied with an encouraging rookie season and about putting in work to improve in year two.

It would be encouraging to see him around the quarterback more consistently, though, even in practice, because that’s where Martindale and Brian Daboll and the Giants need him come Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

More from candid Wink

Martindale was especially direct and candid throughout Tuesday’s press conference. He became the first person in the organization to confirm out loud that playing Adoree Jackson in the slot, with rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III on the outsides, is the team’s best plan at the moment. “I think when you go into these games, in any sub package, you want to play your three best corners,” Martindale said. “Right now, those are our three best corners. There’s nothing set in stone yet, you know what I mean? We’ll see how it works out.”

Martindale also said flat-out that Micah McFadden “is leading” the inside linebacker competition over Darrian Beavers, who is “truly” a “rookie” in his second year because of last season’s torn ACL that set him back by comparison.

At the same time, when Martindale was asked about hypothetically adding free agent LB Anthony Barr, he said: “I’m open to adding anybody that Joe [Schoen] and [Daboll] think that we need. … You always want, as a coach and a coordinator, as many good players as you can get. So, like I said, I wouldn’t say no to anything.”

The Giants then claimed LB Ray Wilborn off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday afternoon, after Giants inside linebacker Troy Brown left practice with an ankle injury.

Martindale closed his presser with a hilarious one-line dig at the Lions’ hometown.

“We had a great week in Detroit,” he said. “I’m sure you haven’t heard that quote very often. But it was a great week.”