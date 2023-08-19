Giants waive CB Rodarius Williams

New York Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams didn’t dress for a Friday night preseason game against the Carolina Panthers but he wasn’t injured.

The curious decision gave way to an explanation on Saturday as head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Williams has been waived. The transaction was filed on Saturday morning.

Brian Daboll, asked why Rodarius Williams didn't play last night, says he is healthy and the Giants actually released him this morning Believe the Eagles cut his brother Greedy Williams today, too Rough day — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 19, 2023

Williams, a sixth-round pick of the Giants in the 2021 NFL draft, flashed early in his career but quickly became hampered by injuries. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 of his rookie season and began last season on injured reserve (IR) before being activated in November.

In eight career games (one start), Williams has recorded 16 tackles (16 solo), two passes defensed, and one interception.

With the arrival of rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, Williams was bumped down the depth chart and became a bubble player. He struggled in a Week 1 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions and the two sides ultimately parted ways.

It’s unclear if Williams influenced that decision away from the field.

Ironically, Rodarius’ release comes on the very same day his brother, Greedy Williams, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a need at cornerback and a current opening, it will be interesting to see if the Giants attempt to move on from one Williams only to pursue another.

