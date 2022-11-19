Giants vs. Lions: Week 11 staff picks and predictions

The New York Giants (7-2) will take on the Detroit Lions (3-6) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in their 10th game of the 2022 regular season.

Experts are leaning heavily toward New York this week — 8:2 — with some of those expecting a sound victory.

How does the Giants Wire staff see this Week 11 battle shaking out? Here’s a look at our picks and score predictions:

Dan Benton: Lions 27, Giants 24

I initially had the Giants winning when USA TODAY Sports Weekly predictions were due but for the first time this season, I’ve changed my tune as the week went along. The more and more I looked into the Lions, the more I realized this is a bad matchup for Big Blue. I’m not sure what other pundits are looking at but the bad matchup coupled with mounting injuries…it could be a rough day for the Giants. They claw back late but ultimately fall short.

John Fennelly: Lions 27, Giants 23

At some point the Giants are going to slip up. We saw it in Seattle a few weeks ago. Detroit is a dangerous offensive team that can be unstoppable at times. The Giants defense bends but usually doesn’t break down the stretch. That can’t go on forever plus I have reservations they will be able to score enough points to win in a shootout. They just aren’t built for it right now.

Tyler Henry: Giants 24, Lions 21

The Giants’ new regime has had the team prepared all season long. I expect the home crowd to make a difference as this is the best start the team has had in a long time.

It will be key for the Giants to prevent giving up big plays and they can do that by getting pressure on quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions are a much better team than their record shows and they come in sporting a two-game winning streak.

I expect a heavy dose of Saquon Barkley as the Giants have fed him the ball every game this season.

The Giants’ defense will have their hands full but I expect the offense to take care of the ball and put enough points on the board to hold off the Lions at home. It will be close, just like every game on their schedule has been so far this year, but I expect Big Blue to pull this one out with the toughest part of their schedule imminent.

Kevin Hickey: Giants 23, Lions 20

Get ready for another nail-biter because this matchup features two teams who love to play in one-score games. Seven of the Lions’ nine games have been decided by eight points or fewer. Eight of the Giants’ nine games have been decided by eight points or fewer. This is shaping up to be a back-and-forth game and one that will have us all screaming at the TV for three hours.

The Giants are clearly the better team here, but their lack of weapons in the passing game will hinder their ability to blow the game open. Fortunately, Saquon Barkley takes on the sixth-worst rushing defense according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. They will need players like Darius Slayton and — dare I say — Kenny Golladay to step up in the passing game. In the end, Wink Martindale’s defense gets a huge stop by relentlessly forcing Jared Goff to handle the blitz.

Jeevan Kirkland: Giants 34, Lions 27

The Detroit Lions have arguably the worst defense in the NFL as they have allowed teams to score 27-plus points against them in seven out of their nine contests. This is the perfect opportunity for the New York Giants to finally have the offensive breakout that fans have been waiting for. This is a game that Big Blue must win to keep them on track to make the playoffs. And with the way New York has been playing, they should win.

Serena Burks: Giants 34, Lions 28

The Lions have shown up the last two weeks, but let’s be real, the Bears and the Packers aren’t much to gloat over this season. The Giants are a much tougher team and have more reliable on-field play (which is crazy) than either of those teams.

