Giants’ Tommy DeVito named Pepsi Rookie of the Week

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 11.

For the award, DeVito beat out wide receivers Tank Dell (Houston Texans) and Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), quarterback C.J. Stroud (Texans), and linebacker YaYa Diaby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

DeVito joins Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (x2) and Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis as the only rookie quarterbacks to win the award this season.

In a 31-19 upset victory over the Washington Commanders last Sunday at FedEx Field, DeVito completed 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns. While his QBR was just 34.4, his QB rating was an impressive 137.7.

“I’m a competitor. I just love to play the game of football. I think that I’ll try to show that every time I take snap because you never know what snap is going to be your last. So, I just try to embrace it, go out there and just try to play for my teammates,” DeVito said this week.

DeVito was thrust into action for the Giants after Daniel Jones was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. His primary backup, Tyrod Taylor, remains on injured reserve (IR) with a rib injury suffered in Week 8 against the New York Jets.

On Sunday, DeVito will face a tough challenge against the New England Patriots and their head coach, Bill Belichick, who is 24-6 against rookie quarterbacks since 2000.

