Giants TE Tommy Sweeney 'stable, alert' after 'scary' medical event at practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. — New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered a medical event on the field during practice Wednesday and needed attention from the team's training staff before heading into Quest Diagnostics Training Center on a golf cart.

The Giants said Sweeney was “stable, alert and conversant” and was under the care of medical professionals in the team's athletic training room. He had been working on a side field with the training staff when those in the vicinity were observed calling for medical attention.

Sweeney, a Ramsey, N.J. native who played his high school ball at Don Bosco, signed with his hometown team in March, joining general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom were with the former Boston College star with the Buffalo Bills.

"Scary, never want to see that," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said.

NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton interviews New York Giants tight end and Ramsey native Tommy Sweeney during training camp in East Rutherford on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Sweeney, 28, did not play in the Giants' second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. He combined with rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, his high school teammate at Don Bosco, for a touchdown in the Giants' first preseason game against the Lions in Detroit.

"I heard he's doing OK, gonna head right in now and check on him," DeVito told NorthJersey.com.

Sweeney is competing for a roster spot with the Giants at a position that is deep with Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager at the top of the depth chart.

Sweeney missed the entire 2020 season after he developed myocarditis following a bout with COVID when he was with the Bills, but it's unclear if the previous condition has any connection to this event.

