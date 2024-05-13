Giants sign undrafted DL Elijah Chatman, cut OLB Jeremiah Martin

The Giants signed undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman on Monday, the team announced. The defensive lineman participated in the Giants' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

In a corresponding move, the Giants waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin.

The Giants signed Martin to a futures deal following the 2023 season.

Chatman played 60 games at SMU, the second-most games in program history. He was named first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a graduate student in 2023, when he totaled 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Chatman was second-team All-AAC in 2021 and 2022.